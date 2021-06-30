Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 1,773.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

