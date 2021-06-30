Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.