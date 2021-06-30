Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,433. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

