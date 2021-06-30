Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 371.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paul John Balson raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.28. 10,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,287. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 744.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.84 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,464. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

