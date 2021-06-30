Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $594.71. 3,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,478. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.15. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.