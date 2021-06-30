Lee Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 172.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $374,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 347,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 433,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

