Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

SPGI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $414.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

