Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 8,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,241. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

