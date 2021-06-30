Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.35. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 15,298 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.