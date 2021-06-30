LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €121.90 ($143.41) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.10.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

