Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

