Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,779 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 58,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.