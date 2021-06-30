Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,550 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 196,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 86,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 429,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.