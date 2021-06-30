Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,341,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

