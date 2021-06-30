Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 277.4% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCLP traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 10,465,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,309,305. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

