Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
