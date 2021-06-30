Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

