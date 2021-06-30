Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LFER stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Life On Earth has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

