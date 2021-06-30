LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Major Shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity Sells 1,140,704 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

