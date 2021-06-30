LightJump Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th

LightJump Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. LightJump Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of LJAQU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. LightJump Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJAQU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,463,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,214,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,888,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

