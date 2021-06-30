Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 299,040 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $22.48.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

