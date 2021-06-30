Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $5.54 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00015466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,145,617 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

