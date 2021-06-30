Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 87,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,324,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.