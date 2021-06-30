LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

