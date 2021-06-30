LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

