Loews Corp Has $9.77 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Loews Corp reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

