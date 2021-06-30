Loews Corp Makes New Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Perpetua Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $379.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.25 price objective on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

