Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

