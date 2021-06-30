Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

