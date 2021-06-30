Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PAG stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.