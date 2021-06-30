Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.