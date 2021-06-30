Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,386. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NEE stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.