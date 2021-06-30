LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

