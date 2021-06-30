LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.