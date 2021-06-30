LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

