LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,607 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYCB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

