LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $82,481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,544,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $50,578,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $42,288,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

