Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

