Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

LFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

