Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 177.7% in June

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LUVU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 541,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,860. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
