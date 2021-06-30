Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 177.7% in June

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LUVU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 541,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,860. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

