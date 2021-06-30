Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $96.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 2,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $640.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.