MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at C$25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.09. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.09.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.