MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $17.70 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $510,248.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

