Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.23. 71,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,522. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

