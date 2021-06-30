Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,294 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 604,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 242,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The firm has a market cap of $432.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

