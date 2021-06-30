Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.72. 17,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,881. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

