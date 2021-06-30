Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 313 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,157 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.