Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,720 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 121,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of -393.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

