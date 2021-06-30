Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $$14.53 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

