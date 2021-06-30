MASQ Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $228,803.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,346,806 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

