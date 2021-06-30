MATH 1-Day Volume Tops $528,090.00 (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. MATH has a total market capitalization of $121.99 million and $528,090.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MATH has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MATH coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 236.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MATH Profile

MATH is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

